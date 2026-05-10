Volen Siderov with first comment after the incident in the center of Sofia

Former politician Volen Siderov came out with a position regarding the incident with him at the beginning of the month in the center of Sofia. Then the former leader of “Attack” was noticed in a helpless state in the garden opposite the Ministry of Defense and had to be taken by ambulance to be treated.

Siderov did not directly respond to the speculation that he was drunk or under the influence of other substances, but quoted former CIA Director Allen Dulles and the so-called "Dulles Plan" for lumpenization of the population in the USSR through propaganda, alcoholism and cultural replacement, writes glasnews.bg.

"The suggestion, but he Volen drinks, you know, was imposed on other suggestions at the beginning of my political presence. Do you remember what Allen Dulles said, back in 1949? Those who will show resistance to our plan to lumpenize, to colonize the population, we will portray them as abnormal, drunkards, all kinds of people outside the norm. We will caricature them, we will make fun of them, so that the people will turn their backs on them, not get carried away by them. That's the idea," Siderov said in a video posted on Facebook.

The former politician also recalled his version of the incident on the "Trakia" motorway since 2006.

"Then they tried to kill me. Why? Because I was holding a rally against the placement of four free American military bases in our country. And returning from the rally from Stara Zagora, a bus pressed us against the guardrail, so if it weren't for the driver's skill, we would have done a somersault over the guardrail".