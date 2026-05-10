They are stopping the publication of the newspaper "Duma"

The May 1 issue of the newspaper "Duma" is the last for the printed edition. The media announced that restructuring is imminent and they are switching to an online edition. The last issue has a red front page and the motto with which the BSP celebrated Labor Day: "We work, but we are poor! Enough! There is no second life!"

"Dear friends! We are here again! Times are changing and impose the need for transformations. And DUM is changing and becoming an electronic edition, but it will continue to work for you and for freedom, justice and solidarity. Thank you for your support!", reads the short message on their website.

"Duma" is the party newspaper of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and has been published since April 4, 1990. Its first editor is the journalist Dimitar Prodev.

The main source of funding for the publication is the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), but after the last elections, the socialists not only remained out of parliament, but also lost their state subsidy.