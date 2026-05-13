Vladislav Panev: It is a fact that prices are rising, but the measures are not working

It is a fact that prices are rising, but the measures that have been applied so far are not working. Traders raised prices before the euro. This was stated to bTV by Vladislav Panev from the "Democratic Bulgaria" group.

"The "Progressive Bulgaria" law implies non-market measures. Many other factors influence market prices."

"We propose raising the VAT registration threshold to 85,000 euros, which makes small traders 20% more competitive. Reducing VAT will reduce prices and also support domestic production," added Panev.

They want the State Budget to stop collecting debts.