Nine new MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria" took the oath at the beginning of today's plenary session. The nine are entering parliament in place of those elected as members of the government, informs bTV.

Alexandra Angelakova is entering parliament in place of Rumen Radev for the time while he is Prime Minister.

Vaska Milusheva is entering Galab Donev's place for the time he is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Momchil Petrov will be an MP in place of Alexander Pulev, who is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry.

Emine Gülestan is entering Ivan Demerdzhiev's place, who became Minister of Internal Affairs.

Tefik Parafitov is entering the 52nd National Assembly in place of Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defense.

Stella Ilieva becomes a member of parliament in place of Ivan Shishkov, who is Minister of Regional Development and Public Works.

Georgi Punchev enters parliament in place of Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova, who is Minister of Environment and Water.

Yuliyan Dimitrov also enters parliament, he takes the place of the elected Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov.

Mirena Gugleva-Ivanova becomes a member of parliament from Yambol in place of Sports Minister Encho Keryazov.