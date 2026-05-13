First regular meeting of the Radev cabinet: The government appoints new regional governors

The government is meeting for the first regular meeting in the Council of Ministers. Personnel changes are planned, as the regional governors will be dismissed, and new ones will be appointed in their place, BNT reported.



It is also expected to become clear which of the deputy prime ministers will chair the National Council of Trade Unions and who will be the state representatives in the consultative body in the dialogue with business and trade unions. The agenda also includes an item on the dismissal of the deputy chairman of the National Agency for National Security and Defense.

The cabinet will amend the organizational regulations for the work of the Council of Ministers and its administration to reflect the current structure of the government, the number of deputy prime ministers, ministers and ministries.