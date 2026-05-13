MRF demands parliamentary commission on Petrohan case

The parliamentary group of MRF proposes to establish a temporary parliamentary commission in connection with the "Petrohan" case, the party's press center announced.

The aim of the commission is to work on establishing the facts and circumstances regarding the activities, financing, institutional connections and possible influence on state bodies of the "National Agency for Control of Protected Areas" (NACPTA) and related individuals and organizations, as well as regarding the unregulated activities of the group that operated in the area of the former "Petrohan" hut.

The submitters of the proposal to establish the commission point out that the "Petrohan" case goes beyond the framework of an ordinary criminal act, as it is already a case with significant public and institutional repercussions. According to them, the published investigations and analyses on the case raise the question of whether the group around Ivaylo Kalushev was an isolated, closed community, or part of a wider network, including individuals with influence in the public, political and economic life of the country, the reasons say.

The reasons for the proposal emphasize that the grounds for the inspection are the allegations of systematic contacts between the group's leadership and representatives of the political and economic elite, including on-site visits - publicly known visits to the "Petrohan" chalet and periodic contacts with representatives of the NACPZ of political figures such as Vasil Terziev - mayor of Sofia, Borislav Sandov - Minister of Environment in the government of Kiril Petkov, Asen Asenov - connected according to the Democratic Party of Bulgaria with the "Capital" circle of Ivo Prokopiev and others.

The reasons also note the allegations of the provision of significant financial resources, including from political figures such as Vasil Terziev and representatives of the business and non-governmental sector such as Sasha Bezuhanova.

The MRF points out that the creation of such a commission is necessary not only to clarify the specific case, but also to establish the systemic deficits that allowed the emergence and development of such a structure, including the possibilities for unregulated influence on state institutions, circumvention of the law and the creation of parallel mechanisms for power and financing.

"Clarifying these issues is essential for the protection of the public interest, for restoring trust in institutions and for preventing similar cases in the future," the party emphasizes.