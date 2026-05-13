MPs to discuss legal changes against unfair trade practices

The parliament will discuss today at first reading changes to the Law on Protection of Competition, the draft program of the National Assembly for this week provides. The amendments were submitted by “Progressive Bulgaria“.

The bill proposes to expand the scope of unfair trade practices with new ones that cover actually established problems in trade relations, BTA specified.

An electronic central register for traceability along the supply chain is being created, and a ban is being introduced on the imposition of excessively high sales prices by enterprises that are in a dominant or jointly dominant position. The price is considered excessively high when it significantly exceeds the economically justified costs of production, acquisition and sale, including a reasonable profit margin. The Commission for Protection of Competition is provided with the possibility of imposing temporary measures until the conclusion of the proceedings. The aim is to prevent the continuation of harmful conduct when there is a risk of serious or difficult-to-repair harm to competition.

The changes to the Law on Protection of Competition are included in this week's draft program at the proposal of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“.

Today is the first working Wednesday of the month, in which there is a regular plenary session, and parliamentary groups can propose items on the agenda, which are necessarily considered by the members of parliament.

The MRF proposes that the parliament consider a draft decision to establish a temporary commission to establish facts and circumstances regarding the activities of the group that operated in the area of the former “Petrohan“ chalet.

“Democratic Bulgaria“ asks the deputies to discuss the establishment of a temporary commission to clarify facts and circumstances regarding the activities of the group around the former investigator Petyo Petrov – „The Euro“ and the activities of the group around Martin Bozanov – “The Notary“.

The proposal of „We continue the change“ is for the deputies to listen to the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev regarding the actions of the Ministry of Interior and the progress of the investigation into the case of May 6 in Gabrovo on „Mitko Palauzov“ Street, including the data on the infliction of bodily injuries with a knife on a minor, violence against the unconscious victims, the measures taken to protect the victims and possible pressure to change the legal qualification of the act.

From „Vazrazhdane“ request a hearing of Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov regarding the information presented in the authoritative British military aviation magazine Air Forces Monthly, concerning US flying tankers, which are based at the “Vasil Levski“ airport in Sofia, on operations to refuel aircraft in the air, which are participating in the US and Israel military operation against Iran.

The draft program provides for the first item on Thursday to be the first reading of amendments to the Consumer Protection Act, submitted by “Progressive Bulgaria“.

It is then proposed that the deputies consider at first reading three bills amending the Judiciary Act, submitted by “Progressive Bulgaria“, “Democratic Bulgaria“ and “We continue the change“.

The first item on Friday is scheduled to be the first reading of a bill on amendments to the Investment Promotion Act, submitted by “Progressive Bulgaria“. After that, it is proposed to have regular parliamentary control.