SJC considers proposals for disciplinary proceedings against Borislav Sarafov and Emilia Rusinova

The Prosecutor's College of the SJC is meeting today at a regular meeting. The personnel officers will consider the two proposals to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the former acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov and acting Sofia City Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova, BNT reported.



The proposals were submitted respectively at the end of March and the beginning of April by the now former acting Minister of Justice Andrey Yankulov. According to him, with her trips abroad in the company of Petyo Petrov - the Euro, Rusinova violated the code of ethics of Bulgarian prosecutors.

At the end of April, the Prosecutor's College asked Andrey Yankulov to make additions to his proposal to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Deputy Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov. In March, the former Minister of Justice pointed out 5 circumstances for Sarafov's dismissal from office. Among them are the lack of investigative actions against the Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva, public statements on the "Petrohan" case at the very beginning of the investigation, as well as the position of the Prosecutor's Office against the interpretation of the Supreme Court of Cassation regarding the mandate of the Acting Prosecutor General.

Sarafov resigned as Acting Prosecutor General on April 22, and the Prosecutor's College appointed Vanya Stefanova to take up the position for a period of 6 months.