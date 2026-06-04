Obretsov to FACTI: The visa issue is largely technical VIDEO

The visa issue is largely technical. Until a report is received that the percentage of visas denied has fallen below 3%, it will be very difficult to initiate a process to include Bulgaria in the US visa-free regime. This was stated by diplomat Angel Obretsov to Lili Marinkova in the „FACTI“ studio and the „Razgovor“ program regarding Prime Minister Rumen Radev's attempt to reach an agreement with Donald Trump on the abolition of visas for Bulgarian citizens in exchange for "parking" for American planes.

The truce between the US and Iran, which was concluded on March 4 and extended by Trump after the unsuccessful negotiations with the mediation of Pakistan to achieve a permanent settlement of the issue, is being violated. This is not yet a question of renewing the war. The ceasefire is in effect, but there are violations. Direct peace talks have been suspended.

They are passing messages through intermediaries, one of the intermediaries continues to be Pakistan. There is a new player - Qatar. Qatar also suffered from the Iranian attacks, but has not given up on seeking a peaceful solution through mediation. Before the war, Qatar had close relations with Iran. There was a visit on May 21-22 of a Qatari delegation to Iran, which should be noted. It is important because Qatar is in a position to be an intermediary, and also because it holds $6 billion of Iranian assets abroad.

Watch the entire conversation in the video:

