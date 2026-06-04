The standing parliamentary committees were formed

The standing committees were constituted in the 52nd National Assembly (NA).

On May 28, with the adoption of the Rules of Procedure and Activities of the National Assembly (PODNS), the deputies decided to have 24 instead of 25 standing committees, and their names were also determined.

The Budget and Finance Committee consists of 24 members of parliament, of which 13 from the Progressive Bulgaria Parliamentary Group, 4 from the GERB-SDF Parliamentary Group, 2 from the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms“ (DPS), 2 from the PG of „Democratic Bulgaria“, 2 from the PG of „We continue the change“ (PP) and one from the PG of „Vazrazhdane“. The Chairman of the Committee on Budget and Finance is Konstantin Prodanov from the PG of „Progressive Bulgaria“. Svetla Kodzhabasheva from „Progressive Bulgaria“ and Assen Vassilev from the PG of PP were elected as Deputy Chairmen.

The Committee on Legal Affairs consists of 24 members of parliament, of which 13 from PB, 4 from GERB-SDF, 2 from MRF, 2 from DB, 2 from PP and one from „Vazrazhdane“. Yanka Tyankova from the Bulgarian People's Party was elected as the Chairperson of the Committee on Legal Affairs, while Olga Borisova from the Bulgarian People's Party, Hamid Hamid from the Bulgarian People's Rights Party and Nadezhda Yordanova from the Bulgarian People's Party are the Deputy Chairpersons.

The Committee on Economic Policy, Investments and Industry includes 24 MPs, of which 13 are from the Bulgarian People's Party, 4 from the Bulgarian People's Rights Party, 2 from the Bulgarian People's Party, 2 from the Bulgarian People's Party and one from "Vazrazhdane". The chairman is Stefan Belchev from the Bulgarian People's Party, the deputy chairmen are Katya Staykova from the Bulgarian People's Party, Alexander Ivanov from the Bulgarian People's Party and Martin Dimitrov from the Bulgarian People's Party.

The Energy Committee consists of 24 members of parliament, of which 13 from the Bulgarian People's Party, 4 from the Bulgarian People's Party, 2 from the Bulgarian People's Party, 2 from the Bulgarian People's Party and one from "Vazrazhdane". The chairman is Rumyana Petrova from the Bulgarian People's Party, and the deputy chairmen are Stefan Tsankov from the Bulgarian People's Party, Zhecho Stankov from the Bulgarian People's Party and Radoslav Ribarski from the Bulgarian People's Party.

The Culture and Media Committee consists of 23 members of parliament, of which 13 – from "Progressive Bulgaria", four – from the Bulgarian People's Party and two – from MRF, „Democratic Bulgaria“, one each – from „We continue the change“ and „Vazrazhdane“. Anton Kutev from „Progressive Bulgaria“ was elected chairman.

The Committee on Youth and Sports consists of 23 members of parliament, of which 13 – from „Progressive Bulgaria“, four – from GERB – SDS, two – from „Movement for Rights and Freedoms– MRF“, two – from „Democratic Bulgaria“, one – from „We continue the change“, and one – from „Vazrazhdane“. The chairman is Petar Stoychev from „Progressive Bulgaria“ (PB).

The Committee on Regional Policy, Public Works and Local Self-Government consists of 24 deputies, of which 13 from PB, 4 from GERB-SDF, 2 from DPS, 2 from DB, 2 from PP and one from „Vazrazhdane“. Martin Zhlyabinkov from PB is the chairman, the deputy chairmen are Georgi Chakarov from PB, Nikolay Nankov from GERB-SDF and Kosta Stoyanov from „Vazrazhdane“.

The Committee on Foreign Policy includes 19 members, of which 10 from PB, 3 from GERB-SDF, 2 from DPS, 2 from DB, one from PP and one from „Vazrazhdane“. The chairman is Petar Vitanov from the Bulgarian People's Party, and his deputies are Slavi Vassilev from the Bulgarian People's Party, Georg Georgiev from the Bulgarian People's Party-SDF and Ivaylo Shotev from the Bulgarian People's Party.

The Committee on Agriculture, Food and Forestry consists of 23 members of parliament, of which 13 from “Progressive Bulgaria“, four from the Bulgarian People's Party-SDF, two from the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms - MRF”, two from the “Democratic Bulgaria“ (B), one from “Continue the Change“ (B) and one from “Vazrazhdane“. Yavor Gechev from “Progressive Bulgaria“ (PB) was elected chairman.

The Committee on European Affairs and Control of European Funds consists of 19 members, of which 10 from PB, 3 from GERB-SDF, 2 from MRF, 2 from DB, one from PP and one from “Vazrazhdane“. The chairman is Galin Durev from PB, the deputy chairmen are Emine Fikri Gülestan from PB, Evgeni Dyankov from GERB-SDF and Bogdan Bogdanov from PP.

The Committee on Labor, Demographic and Social Policy consists of 24 members of parliament - 13 from “Progressive Bulgaria“, four from GERB-SDF, two from MRF, two from “Democratic Bulgaria“ (DB), two from “Continue the Change“ (PP) and one from “Vazrazhdane“. It was headed by Venko Sabrutev from “We continue the change“.

The Defense Committee includes 19 members of parliament, of which 10 from PB, 3 from GERB-SDF, 2 from MRF, 2 from DB, one from PP and one from “Vazrazhdane“. The chairman is Ivan Lalov, the deputy chairmen are Tsvetomir Tsvetanov from PB, Ivaylo Mirchev from DB and Ivelin Parvanov from “Vazrazhdane“.