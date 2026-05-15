Petar Vitanov: Our goal is to stop the rise in prices. Almost everything we put on our table is imported

The goal of the measures is to have increased monitoring, clarification of pricing, greater control and elimination of market anomalies. There is nothing non-market in it. It is entirely based on international working practices. There are no price ceilings. We are postponing the adoption of the law due to the fact that we want to comply with market rules. This was stated by the chairman of the parliamentary group of "Progressive Bulgaria" Petar Vitanov in the program "Face to Face" on bTV, quoted by novini.bg.

Our goal is to stop the rise in prices. Almost everything we put on our table is imported. These are a series of measures aimed at preserving our food sovereignty, he specified.

In his words, we must restore Bulgarian agriculture and rural economy. According to Vitanov, this will be done by stimulating producers. “I hope for a fairer distribution of resources“, he said.

Regarding the law on the judiciary, the chairman of the PG of “Progressive Bulgaria“ said: “We are not trying to forcefully impose legislation, but we want it to be of high quality. Retroactive legislation cannot be adopted even in a third world country“.

Most likely, the inner courtyard of the National Assembly will be closed. The general opinion is that all deputies should be equal and enter in the same way. But the safety of the deputies must be ensured, remember that there were protests with throwing eggs and tomatoes. I realize that very soon there will be protests against us, he announced.

We strive to restore trust and normalize the work of state bodies. The time for cheap shows in the National Assembly is in the past. Parliament is a place for work. Dialogism is what we are betting on, not conformism. We are moving along our roadmap, if we find support - good. We are open to dialogue. It is quite natural for there to be talks, but we will not deviate from our goal of having more justice, assured Petar Vitanov.

In recent years, a number of measures have been postponed, which we are now trying to return. However, there is no way to turn back time with a magic wand, he explained.

Regarding the summer vacation of the deputies, he stated: “We are not in the mood to rest. Until a cascade of urgent reforms is carried out, we have no intention of resting“.

According to him, the situation with the budget is dire. “According to preliminary data, over 7% deficit, delayed payments hidden in drawers“. He was categorical that the extravagant spending of state funds will be stopped. We are threatened by a debt spiral if unpopular measures are not taken“, revealed Vitanov.