Ivan Demerdzhiev: Among my main priorities are the fight against organized crime and corruption

Within the framework of his participation in the meeting of the “Justice and Home Affairs“ Council, which is taking place today in Luxembourg, Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev held a series of bilateral meetings, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced.

Before Magnus Brunner, Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs in the European Commission, Demerdzhiev expressed satisfaction with the opportunity for a personal meeting at the very beginning of his mandate as minister. The two sides committed to sharing in an open and frank dialogue all issues of mutual interest. “Your portfolios are of exceptional importance to Bulgaria, therefore I expect our partnership to be successful“ – the minister said.

With Athanasios Plevris, Minister of Migration and Asylum of Greece, common priorities such as border security, an effective return policy, as well as even more decisive actions in the fight against migrant smuggling were discussed.

Their common position was that the cooperation is excellent and has a practical nature. The trilateral cooperation format Bulgaria - Greece - Turkey was highly appreciated.

The three ministerial meetings held so far contribute to increasing border security and the fight against cross-border crime. Both sides expressed their expectations that this format will continue to work as fruitfully as ever.

The possibilities for more effective joint actions to find pan-European solutions in migration management were also discussed. An agreement was reached for a mutual exchange of views and good practices in the first months of the implementation of the Pact on Migration and Asylum.

During the meeting with the Federal Minister of the Interior of Austria, Gerhard Karner, Minister Demerdzhiev thanked his colleague for the support and trust built in the process of Bulgaria's accession to Schengen.

“This was an important lesson that when we talk openly and seek solutions together, we can achieve results in the interest of all European citizens“. “Among my main priorities as Minister of the Interior are the fight against organized crime and corruption. These are also priorities of the government in its efforts to restore justice and public trust in institutions“ – Demerdzhiev noted.

The fight against drug trafficking continues to be a top priority. We are actively working with Europol, Frontex and partner services and are reporting good results from joint operational actions. Austria is among Bulgaria's closest partners on the issues of migration, border security and countering migrant smuggling.

The two countries also discussed the possibilities for cooperation in the field of countering organized crime.

In a conversation with the Federal Minister of the Interior of Germany, Alexander Dobrindt, Minister Demerdzhiev pointed out that active political dialogue is essential for successfully addressing common European challenges.

The two expressed their readiness to discuss the possibilities for deepening cooperation, including on issues of internal security, migration management, the fight against cross-border crime and other topics of common interest. An agreement was reached to organize a bilateral meeting within the current year.

During the conversation with Hans Leytens, Executive Director of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), Minister Demerdzhiev highly appreciated the agency's support for the protection of the EU's external borders and increasing the efficiency of sustainable returns. The trend for a permanent reduction in migratory pressure is the result of both the efforts of the Bulgarian authorities and the good interaction with partners.

Bulgaria also participates with personnel and technical equipment in Frontex missions, as well as in various pilot projects, sharing expertise and best practices. Hans Leytens confirmed Frontex's high assessment of Bulgaria's active work on one of the most important external borders of the EU and added that the results have a positive effect, which is reflected in the overall decrease in migration pressure at the EU level.

With Marie-Pierre Vedrin, Minister of Citizenship, Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior of France, the position on the amendments to the Regulation on the EU Civil Protection Mechanism was discussed. The two sides noted that they share a number of common views on this file.

“We rely on the opportunities that the EU Civil Protection Mechanism provides for mutual support in the event of disasters, especially in the context of the increasing frequency of forest fires and floods. We expect it to continue to serve us and therefore, in its future amendment, it is important to preserve its added value“ – Minister Demerdzhiev pointed out.