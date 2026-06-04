Vladislav Panev: Over 140 million leva is the net profit for Valka, some of them were for Dogan

Former director of the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) Stoyan Mavrodiev has been detained in Belgrade.

"There was probably an umbrella over everyone who left Bulgaria shortly before the warrant for their arrest appeared. They are fleeing to Serbia - all countries with which we do not have an extradition agreement. The Budapest - Belgrade - Sofia axis is falling apart. Orban has fallen, Borisov too and his contacts are falling apart one by one. We will see what will happen to Vucic," said the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Vladislav Panev in "Denyat ON AIR".

"Mavrodiev was at the center of the case for 150 million leva, which he granted to Rumen Gaitanski - Valka. Over 140 million leva is the net profit for Valka. Now it is clear from Gaitanski's testimony that part of these 150 million leva went to Ahmed Dogan. The testimony was given during Glavchev's time. Gaitanski receives the money cleanly in cash. 10 years ago, the value of money was different," he added for Bulgaria ON AIR.

All governments since the time of Covid-19 bear responsibility for the excessive deficit, he is convinced.

"When we protect small producers from chains from buying their production cheaply, this does not reduce prices. The right move is to reduce the budget deficit. The money does not stay in Bulgaria because the competitiveness of the economy has decreased. We need to see the budget and to what extent there will be measures to suppress the budget deficit. The financial situation is bad, not fatal", the guest pointed out.

According to him, during the budget procedure, information is collected from all departments and they give greatly inflated bills.

"Evgeni Simeonov's father was a deputy from the DPS from 2017 to 2021 and is a friend of Rumen Radev. I do not trust that this person has the necessary competence to manage such an enterprise," explained the deputy from the DB.