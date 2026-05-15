Motorcyclists staged a national protest, blocking traffic in Sofia and other cities

Motorcyclists from all over the country are staging a national protest, Nova TV reports. The reason is already known - the jump in the prices of mandatory "Civil Liability" insurance, which, according to them, is unjustified.

More than a month ago, after the news of the price increase, lovers of high speeds on two wheels announced their readiness to protest in order to express themselves against the price jump, which they define as "insurance arbitrariness and racketeering".

This evening they closed 26 points across the country. In the central part of Sofia, protesters closed traffic on "Prince Alexander Battenberg" Square. According to the bikers, the mandatory "Civil Liability" for motorcycles has increased by over 80 percent without any arguments. Hours before the national discontent, they announced that it was unacceptable to take out insurance for a whole year, because the motorcycles are used only seasonally.

Outside Sofia, there are protests in many places in the country - mainly on main roads. There are blockades in the areas of Plovdiv, Ruse, Silistra, Stara Zagora and Veliko Tarnovo. In Montana, the E-79 in the direction of the Danube Bridge is blocked.

And in Burgas, the protest of the motorcycle clubs blocked the exit from the city in the direction of the "Trakia" highway. Shortly before 18:00, bikers from almost all Burgas clubs blocked the exit from Burgas. They announced that they would only allow cars with a special regime to pass.

Their dissatisfaction is with the real increase in insurance premiums for motorcycles, which in many cases exceeds 80%, despite official claims of an average increase of 10-13%. They also insist on freezing the new prices of “Civil Liability“ for motorcycles until a full inspection is carried out, introducing a special regime “Civil Liability of the Motorcyclist“ and the possibility of seasonal and installment insurance.

Some of the motorcyclists went on a motorcade, which means that the rest of the road users have to use alternative routes.

A large-scale motorcycle rally also in Varna. Hundreds of bikers gathered in the area of the former circus grounds, next to the “Lokomotiv“ stadium, to express their dissatisfaction with the increased prices of the mandatory “Civil Liability“ insurance for motorcycles. The procession set off in three rays along part of the city's main boulevards, resulting in temporary roadblocks, and during the protest, traffic throughout the city was difficult.

“It is not possible for civil liability to increase in price twice within a month or two. This is not only unfair, but also inhumane, because motorcycles are usually ridden seasonally. The same is true with caravans - you know, there are vehicles that are for seasonal use. We need to talk about changing this regime, which insurers, due to their greed, clearly want to change. But it won't be theirs“, commented Krasimir Simeonov, chairman of the motorcycle club.

„We want to have real and fair laws for all vehicles. It is not right to have a double, drastic increase in "Civil Liability"“, said Vasilena Popova Radichkova, chairman of the motorcycle club.

Hundreds of motorists from Haskovo and Kardzhali regions gathered for a protest on the road to Greece near Svilengrad. The action is part of the announced national protest over the high prices of insurance. Motorists blocked the section of the "Maritsa" highway at the "Novo Selo" junction to the "Kapitan Petko Voivoda" checkpoint. A detour route was introduced.

People are demanding that the state intervene in the case of the high prices of "Civil Liability" insurance. They point out that motorcycle riding is seasonal, not year-round, and have characterized the increased prices as arbitrariness on the part of insurers.