Filip Gunev: There is no way Borisov and Peevski were threatened for 10-15 years. Their protection is a political decision

There is no way that one person will be threatened for 10-15 years. Obviously, the protection of Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski is a political decision. This was said in the "Interview of the Day" on bTV by former Deputy Minister of Interior Filip Gunev.

Gunev said that he doubts that the full list of persons protected by the NSO in the country will actually become clear, as it will open up many questions.

„In principle, in many countries, not every threat and every threatened person is announced. This is not right, because at least those who threaten them will take the appropriate countermeasures. So it may be a one-time act“, he explained.

Gunev said that he does not believe that in the future we will hear who will be given security, what the reason is and what the threats are in general. “This should remain discreet“.

According to him, the case is similar to terrorist threats - they appear, measures are taken, some time passes, they are reviewed and then the measures are withdrawn when it is known that the threat is no longer there. “There is no way that there will be constant threats against these people for 10 years“, Gunev explained.

“The methodology itself and the principles by which the decision is made whether to provide security, in my opinion, will never be made public, because the assessments are by a commission that is not public“, he pointed out.“

“A broader question is whether we have control and how it is exercised over the activities of this commission. It is related to how we control the State Security Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Service“, Gunev explained.“

According to him, we do not have reliable bodies either in parliament or at the Council of Ministers level that would exercise real control, especially over the State Security Agency and the National Security Service. “They are directly subordinate to the Prime Minister. The only way he can control them is by appointing trusted people there, which we saw him do on the first day he became prime minister“.

“Progressive Bulgaria“ made requests that they would provide us with reforms, a fight against the oligarchy, a fair judicial system, as well as lowering prices. This suggests some type of reforms that are completely missing from their election program“, commented Gunev.

According to him, in the same way that an independent prosecutor's office will be created, there should be some set of measures and changes to depoliticize the Ministry of Interior. “We have not heard such a request“.

“The fact that we will appoint people whom we believe we trust and who are true professionals is not a reform at all. This is a temporary measure“, he believes.

“From the point of view of a reform that would reduce the budget expenditure for the Ministry of Interior, this is an administrative, boring, but difficult and slow reform that can happen. I don't think it will lead to a reduction in salaries“, Gunev pointed out.

According to him, it could lead to a freeze on the hiring of new employees and people retiring naturally, within 2-3 years.