Pekanov: We will work to stop the rise in prices and calm inflation

Inflation is currently a major challenge for all Bulgarian citizens. In April, Bulgaria had the highest inflation in the eurozone. This is extremely worrying. It is no coincidence that the first task of this cabinet was to take steps along this line. Bills were introduced to strengthen regulators, not those that are anti-market, but those that would strengthen the role of the state so that the market would not be a jungle, as has very often been the case in Bulgaria. This was said in an interview for the program "From the Day" on BNT, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, quoted by novini.bg

"We accept that the "invisible hand" of the market is important, it must be protected, but we must realize that when it is not controlled in some way, and if there are no rules, it can slap some and take away from others. This is where the state must intervene and regulate in the way that this happens in Western countries, in the way that the regulators there have a strong capacity, analytical capacity. In the way that consumers have enough information to understand what is happening, to be able to answer a simple question that I myself have been looking for an answer to for years. And that is why some goods in Sofia are more expensive than those in Vienna", he added.

"We will work to have a clear answer, to stop the growth of prices and to calm inflation", Pekanov emphasized.

"We do not promise miracles", he emphasized, clarifying that the so-called "fair price" does not is mandatory, but provides transparency for end consumers.

Pekanov did not fail to note that inflation is due to a combination of factors. "Fiscal consolidation will most likely also be necessary. Pumping up consumption in recent years by constantly increasing debt is not something that can be sustained permanently. Sooner or later the bill must be paid. There have been cases in which I have defended this policy. Yes, incomes should have been raised, but this has long gone beyond tolerable norms. The ball is coming to us to fix things and we will do it", promised the Deputy Prime Minister.

According to him, the euro turned out to be one of the factors that led to the increase in prices. "The war certainly contributes. External shocks also", Pekanov noted.

According to him, the problems surrounding the euro arose from the timelessness and powerlessness in which Bulgaria found itself. "The worst-case scenario is happening here precisely because the state was not in its place," he said.