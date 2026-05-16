Fake emails are being distributed again on behalf of the NRA

Fake emails are being distributed that invite mandatory electronic authentication of an email with the NRA, on behalf of the National Revenue Agency. This was announced by the agency.

The sender of the fake email is the revenue agency, and the letter is on the letterhead of the Ministry of e-Government. They are being sent from an email address: [email protected], which is not the official one of the NRA.

The revenue agency has not sent emails with similar content to users.

The NRA warns that this is a classic form of “phishing“ attack, which aims to attempt to steal personal information on the Internet - usernames for access, passwords, bank accounts, etc.