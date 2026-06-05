"Vazrazhdane" proposes closing the Commission on Files

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov announced that they have submitted a proposal to close the Commission on Files, which according to him spends millions annually, but practically does not work. At the same time, people were "settled" there on "high, almost deputy salaries". According to Kostadinov, this is just one of the measures to cut unnecessary expenses against the backdrop of the upcoming EC procedure on excessive deficit.

„Simoen Dyankov also started with cuts, hitting the largest expenditure items (I say this with irony) in the state, cutting the budget of museums, community centers, galleries, libraries, hit the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences hard and finally froze the pensions of retirees. We are seeing something similar now. At the same time, there are items in the state budget that are extremely purposeless and spend hundreds of millions,“ Kostadinov pointed out.

He gave as an example the Commission on Dossiers, which, according to him, cost the budget 5 million and 300 thousand leva for 2025.

“The cabinet should cut spending in absolutely pointless state institutions and departments and only then reach out to pensioners, mothers and everything else, such as museums, community centers, galleries. I am experiencing deja vu and if they finally attack the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, I will think that Simeon Dyankov has returned“, commented Kostadinov on the sidelines of parliament.

He recalled that until now the state's excessive deficit has been concealed by drawing down tens of billions of leva in loans and by drawing down revenues from the next budget year within the current one.