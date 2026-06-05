Ivan Shishkov on "Baba Alino": The assembly has assembled an illegal city

Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov stated that in Varna there is a long-term accumulation of construction and administrative violations, which, according to him, are the result of action and inaction both under the administration of the current mayor Blagomir Kotsev and the previous one - Ivan Portnih. According to him, the process began in 2023 without any real reaction from the control bodies.

“We are observing the overlay of illegal content - issuing certificates of tolerance with false content and subsequent admission of amendments to detailed development plans in 2025”, Shishkov commented to journalists. He emphasizes that despite the civil complaints that have been initiated, the institutions have not reacted adequately, and in a number of cases have even allowed the construction processes to continue.

"There are accumulated gaps in the work of the cadastre, the water and sanitation sector and the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Environment. Not a single institution from any ministry, department or municipality wanted to work on the case properly. This is systematic institutional inaction," commented Shishkov.

The regional minister stated that he would notify the competent authorities about the actions of officials.