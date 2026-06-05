Vigil for the dead of Petrohan and Okolchitsa in front of the Courthouse

A vigil for the dead of Petrohan and Okolchitsa will be held today at 7 p.m. in front of the Courthouse in Sofia.

The organization began on social networks and was supported by the relatives of the dead. The vigil is expected to be attended by Nikolay Zlatkov's mother Ralitsa Asenova, Ivo Kalushev's mother Prof. Stella Maistorova and Ivaylo Ivanov's sister - Ivey Mira.

Ivaylo Ivanov, Decho Vassilev and Plamen Stattev died in the Petrohan hut on February 1. On February 8, the bodies of Ivaylo Kalushev, Nikolay Zlatkov and Alexander Makulev were found in their camper near Okolchitsa.

It was immediately announced that the three of Petrohan were killed by Ivo Kalushev. However, it later turned out that he was on Okolchitsa at the time of their deaths. Then the prosecutor's office changed the version and said that Petrokhan's people committed suicide, and Kalushev killed his companions in the camper and then committed suicide.

While this version was being promoted, however, the forensic examination was released, according to which Kalushev, Niki and Sasho were alive for 6 days and died only on February 7.

The prosecutor's office continues to deny relatives access to most of the investigation materials.

The vigil will be streamed via Ralitsa Asenova's Facebook profile.