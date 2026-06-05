Climatologist: The chance of being struck by lightning is twice as high as winning the lottery

„Between 30 and 30 l/sq. m of rain fell yesterday in Varna region. The problem is not the quantity, but that it falls in a very short time. Whenever more than 30 l of rain falls in 30 to 60 minutes, there are always such problems“, said climatologist Simeon Matev on „This Morning“ on bTV.

„Yesterday there was another tragic incident with lightning that killed a person. We must say that being struck by lightning is not that incredible. On average, at least six people are killed by lightning every year. The chance of winning the lottery is 1 in 14 million, and being struck by lightning – 1 in 6 million“, said Matev.

The past month of May has been cooler than normal. It turns out that the entire spring has been colder than normal, the climatologist specified.

“The precipitation that has been falling since the end of May and the beginning of June is not at all accidental. During this period, we have a maximum of precipitation in almost all climatic zones of the country“, explained Simeon Matev.

“The thick books say that in May and June we have at least four to five days with precipitation over 10 mm and at least two or three with precipitation over 25 mm – that is, these are potentially dangerous days when flooding can occur“, the climatologist also said.

By the end of the week, the atmosphere over the country remains unstable. It hides the formation of cumulonimbus clouds and in many places it will rain and thunder.

"Today there will be such phenomena in much fewer places than yesterday. On Saturday such phenomena will be mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria, and on Sunday - in the east and around the mountains", he said.

In the new week - from Monday to Wednesday, the atmosphere will calm down. There will be precipitation, but they will be in much fewer places - mainly in the mountainous regions. In many places summer will come in full force.

„The next period with more massive precipitation is expected to be towards the second half of next week", the climatologist added.