The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has charged three people in pre-trial proceedings with circulating and attempting to circulate counterfeit banknotes, producing and attempting to produce counterfeit banknotes, as well as concealing objects, materials and means intended for their production, the prosecutor's office announced.

Two of the accused have been detained for up to 72 hours, and a request for their permanent detention is pending from the court.

The third is on bail due to his serious health condition. They have been convicted multiple times.

Investigators explain that on June 2, in grocery stores in the villages of Tserovo and Gara Lakatnik, Svoge Municipality, when paying for purchases, three counterfeit banknotes with a denomination of 20 euros were put into circulation.

At the same time, an attempt was made to pay with another counterfeit banknote of the same denomination in one of the retail outlets.

It was established that during the period from May 2026 to June 3, 2026, in a room designated as a living room in a property in the village of Rebrovo, Svoge Municipality, funds and materials intended for the production of counterfeit banknotes were hidden.

During the investigative actions carried out, six printers, two paper cutting plotters, computer equipment, a UV detector, a money counting machine, a multifunctional device, printing inks and other items.

Another 19 blanks for 20 euro banknotes and 3,968 hologram stickers intended for the production of counterfeit banknotes were found at the same address.