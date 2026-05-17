Slavi Trifonov: Admirations for Dara! Fuck the haters

Bulgaria's victory in the Eurovision 2026 final is absolutely logical!

This was stated by the showman and leader of "There is such a people" Slavi Trifonov.

Here is the rest of his statement.

"A beautiful, musical, charismatic and talented girl showed Europe and the world what kind of people actually live in Bulgaria!

Along with the 1994 World Cup, Dara's victory today is the best advertisement for our small country and we absolutely deserve it.

Admirations for Dara, congratulations to Sanya and respect to the entire team that achieved this huge success.

P.S. I can't help but congratulate everyone who hated with all my heart. I'm happy for you - you're pathetic. May you all be safe!