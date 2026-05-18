Nearly 80 motorcycle clubs demand four key resignations from Prime Minister Rumen Radev

Representatives of 79 motorcycle clubs and independent bikers in Bulgaria have sent an official position to the Prime Minister. The organizations are demanding urgent inspections of state bodies and immediate resignations of the managements of four key institutions after the sharp and widespread increase in the price of "Civil Liability" insurance for motorcycles.

Due to the "severe loss of public trust, the formal attitude towards signals and the lack of timely action" The community insists that the Prime Minister remove the chairmen of the Financial Supervision Commission, the Competition Protection Commission (CPC), the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) and the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The motorcycle community states that the state has not exercised effective control over the processes in the insurance sector for years. According to them, despite the changes in the Insurance Code after the mass protests in 2017, the problem with two-wheeled vehicles of category "L" remains unresolved. Practice shows that companies mainly offer one-year policies with deferred payment, in which a significant part of motorcyclists stop making contributions outside the active summer season.

Motorcyclists emphasize that the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) publicly admits to over 50% of uncollected premiums. They ask why the supervisory authorities did not react in time and why the lack of control is compensated by synchronously raising prices. According to the rockers, the almost simultaneous increase in premiums in similar amounts across the sector raises serious doubts about coordinated market practices.

The tension among motorcyclists is further escalating due to the lack of real dialogue. According to the protesters, the institutions began to simulate activity and inspections only immediately before the announcement of the national protest, after weeks of formal responses.

The "Road Infrastructure" Agency (API) is also facing serious criticism. The motorcycle organizations claim that after they announced their legal protest marches in different parts of the country, individual regional road departments have begun sending out identical warning letters, aiming to impose bans and sanctions.

The organizations are categorical that the protest actions for justice and real control over insurers will continue.