President Iliana Yotova visited a plant near Baku built with entirely Bulgarian investment

President Iliana Yotova visited a plant built entirely with Bulgarian investment in the industrial free economic zone of the city of Sumgait. The city is located 25 km from the Azerbaijani capital Baku. This is also the first investment of such a scale in this area in Azerbaijan, the head of state's press office specified.

The plant for the utilization of used industrial and motor oils and the production of base oils of the first and second groups is the only implemented industrial project approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Bulgaria in 2023.

The project of a Bulgarian company, whose activities are in the field of ecological construction, design and project management, is at the pre-commissioning testing stage.

It has been defined as strategic by President Ilham Aliyev and is assessed as high-tech and fully compliant with the requirements of the UN Climate Conference held in Baku in 2024. Head of State Iliana Yotova is in the Azerbaijani capital to participate in the Summit within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum.

The platform was established in 2001 by the United Nations as a response to accelerated urbanization and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and public policies. The forum, which is held every two years in different countries, has established itself as the most significant global event in the field of urban development.

A Summit with the participation of heads of state and government will also be held for the first time at the initiative of Azerbaijan.