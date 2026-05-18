Four new deputy ministers have been appointed by order of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, the press center of the Council of Ministers reports.
Anna Stoyanova Mikhneva-Natova takes over the post of Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications.
Pavleta Rumenova Pelovska has been appointed as Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.
Danail Nedkov Rusev has taken over the post of Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.
Hristo Stefanov Polendakov has been appointed as Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Radev Cabinet: Four new deputy ministers appointed
This was done by order of Prime Minister Rumen Radev
Май 18, 2026 12:10 78
Four new deputy ministers have been appointed by order of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, the press center of the Council of Ministers reports.