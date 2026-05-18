RIA Ranking: Which are the districts with the best roads in the country

Blagoevgrad District is among the three districts with the best roads in the country. This is shown by a ranking by the "Road Infrastructure" Agency, according to which the condition of the republican road network is best in Southwestern Bulgaria, as well as in the districts of Silistra and Pazardzhik. Do drivers and experts who travel on the roads in the region daily agree with this assessment, BNT reported.

A number of repairs have been carried out over the past five years on various sections of the republican road network in Blagoevgrad District. The last one was only a few months ago and covers the complete rehabilitation of the international road E-79 between Blagoevgrad and Simitli.

- I think that the "Struma" highway is very good, I can say that I support this ranking for the top 3.

However, some drivers believe that there are still problem areas and repairs that are delayed.

- In general, the roads are not bad, but three weeks ago there was a landslide on the "Struma" highway and for these three weeks there is nothing on the road, and the road is closed.

- There are bad ones, there are good ones. From here down to Sandanski it is good, for Sofia it is good, but for the villages there are problems.

- This section of the "Struma" is the best, everything else is rubbish.

According to experts, the condition of the road infrastructure in the region has actually improved in recent years.

Georgi Barzakov, regional representative of the Association for Qualification of Motorists in Bulgaria: "This has been noticeable recently - the roads are quite well maintained. They drain well during heavy rains, the markings have been replaced in many places. The truth is always somewhere in the middle, because there is always more to be done."

The "Road Infrastructure" Agency points out that the condition of the road surfaces is assessed annually using a special methodology, and only in recent years have several sections of the "Struma" highway, the Blagoevgrad – Kulata road, the Simitli – Razlog route, as well as the road to the "Ilinden" border checkpoint been repaired. Currently, the repair of the second-class road Yakoruda - Razlog is also ongoing.