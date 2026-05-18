Mihail Krastev: No matter how much Eurovision costs, it will not be more expensive than an election

The conditions for a city to be suitable for hosting "Eurovision" are to have an airport that can handle the flight capacity, to have a way to get from the airport to the city, to have 4,000 single rooms and separately 20,000 beds from 3 stars down, public transport. The cities that meet these standards are Sofia, Varna, Burgas, with the capital having the best capacity. This was stated to bTV by the director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism, Rumen Draganov, quoted by novini.bg

"Part of the funds invested for "Eurovision" are permanent - for the environment and infrastructure. The funds generated vary. Switzerland received over 250 million euros in 2025. But they manage to generate subsequent tourism after the contest. Bulgaria is one such country - for tourism", said economist Mihail Krastev.

"Now they will look for car rental prices, hotel prices, restaurants and their menus, they will look for bus schedules and prices from the airport to the city", added Draganov.

According to him, the more expensive and high-class rooms and hotels have remained empty in Austria this year, and in our country there will be high competition for prices and traders must be careful so that their rooms do not remain empty.

"No matter how much "Eurovision" costs - it will not be more expensive than holding one election, and we had eight. The competition will not "break" the Bulgarian economy," Krastev announced.

And the profits, according to the economist's analysis - 40% in tourism, 20% in restaurants, 10% in transport, the rest - in retail trade.