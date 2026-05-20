“The Road to Yourself“ based on Yordan Yovkov's “Song of the Wheels“ was the topic for an interpretive essay in the last 41 tasks of today's high school exam in Bulgarian language and literature. Those who chose the essay wrote on the topic “Authorities Today“.

Nearly 50,000 high school students appeared for the matriculation exam, which was held in 783 schools in the country.

The test, which was generated early in the morning at the Ministry of Education and Science, includes 41 tasks. Of these, 22 are multiple-choice, 16 are free-choice, two are extended free-choice and a task to create an argumentative text (interpretive composition or essay). Option 8 was downloaded for 41 tasks.

The Matura exam tests knowledge and skills in grammar, spelling, vocabulary, ability to create text and to extract information.

The maximum number of points for the exam is 100. The results will be announced by June 11.

On Friday (May 22), the second mandatory exam will be held in subjects of the student's choice, as well as in profession.