Weather today, forecast for Thursday, May 21: Rain and thunderstorms in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains

There will be precipitation during the night mainly in the eastern half of the country.

A moderate northwest wind will blow. Minimum temperatures will be between 11° and 15°, in Sofia – around 11°, and maximums between 20° and 28°, in Sofia – around 22°, along the Black Sea coast – between 19° and 24°.

There will be rain and thunderstorms during the day, again in more places in Eastern Bulgaria, as well as in the mountainous areas. There will be moderate and temporarily strong northwesterly wind.

In the mountains there will be rain showers, accompanied by thunderstorms. Strong winds will blow from the north-northwest.

By the end of this week and the first day of next week, the weather will remain very changeable.

There will be many areas with temporarily intense rainfall, thunderstorms and local hail.

It will also remain windy, moderate north-northwesterly, in Eastern Bulgaria - northeasterly wind.

After a temporary increase on Wednesday and Thursday, maximum temperatures will decrease.