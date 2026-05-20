Diana Rusinova: Can road markings in Bulgaria be of high quality?

Can road markings in Bulgaria be of high quality?

Yes. We don't even need a "miracle".

This was commented on "Facebook" by Diana Rusinova from the European Center for Transport Policies.

The truth is that high-quality road markings are not a matter of luck. They are a combination of the right machines, high-quality materials and, above all, people who know what they are doing.

Two weeks ago, we received signals from citizens traveling on the Sofia-Samokov road. People's fears were related to the fact that this time the markings would also be laid crookedly, in a "zig-zag" and poor quality as we recently saw on the section of the same road between Kotenets and Dolna Banya.

We decided to check on site.

Upon arrival, we saw that things looked very different compared to our previous inspection. Perhaps it was because the contractor was different, the organization was completely different, and the attitude towards the work was quite professional.

We asked to observe the process and take measurements. Instead of the usual excuses and explanations why “there is no way”, we met understanding. They simply allowed us to check everything ourselves.

And the results were indicative.

It turned out that road markings in Bulgaria CAN be implemented qualitatively and meet the requirements. When there is desire, preparation and control – the result is visible.

But there is another, more serious problem.

On the Sofia-Samokov road, the marking turned out to be the only element that is filled with appropriate materials. The quality of the asphalt is shocking. In practice, we see a new road with old defects - bumps, dips, lack of traction and the feeling that the problems were simply "covered up" and not solved.

That is - you can have excellent markings on the asphalt, but if the surface is slippery, the road remains dangerous.

You can see more details in the video.

And something important at the end.

When you see people working on the road, be more careful. They are not there to slow you down on purpose. They work meters from moving cars, often in difficult conditions and at serious risk. They care about our safety. Let us also take care of theirs.