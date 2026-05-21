Third day of traffic jam in the Kresna Gorge due to repairs

For the third day, traffic through the Kresna Gorge is hampered due to partial repairs to the asphalt pavement on the main road E-79 – from the junction for Stara Kresna to the town of Kresna, bTV warned.

Kilometer-long queues are forming in both directions – towards Greece and towards Sofia. Traffic is being allowed to pass in stages in one lane, and traffic is being regulated by signalmen.

The good news is that the repairs, which were initially supposed to be completed by the end of today, will be completed earlier. The machines are expected to finish work within about an hour, after which traffic will be fully restored.

From the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency urged drivers to be patient and drive carefully, as this is one of the busiest road sections in Southwestern Bulgaria.

The goal of the road agency and the contractor is to complete the repair before the expected heavy travel due to the upcoming holidays.