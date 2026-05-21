The deputies reduced the time for rejoinders. Breaks during the sessions will be no less than 15 minutes

The Temporary Committee on the Method of Work of the National Assembly reduced the time for rejoinders in debates from 3 to 2 minutes. The opposition criticized with the argument that 2 minutes are too insufficient, informs BNT.

Stoyu Stoev, MP from "We continue the change": "It makes sense to leave 3 minutes and I don't see what we would save on parliamentary time. It is much more difficult to abuse rejoinders than procedures."

Yanka Tyankova, MP from "Progressive Bulgaria": "I have not seen the chairman use his watch to mark the 2 or 3 minutes in question, interrupt you and take your floor. Let's not trivialize one minute."

Petar Petrov, MP from "Vazrazhdane": "Sometimes even 3 minutes may not be enough in a rejoinder to explain why a specific proposal should or should not be adopted. Limiting the time from 3 to 2 minutes will not speed up the legislative process, will not reduce the time for debate."

The opposition and the ruling party reached a consensus on the break time. Deputies will be able to interrupt the plenary session to rest for no less than 15 minutes.

"Progressive Bulgaria“ withdrew its proposal to reduce the break to 10 minutes.

Yesterday, after nearly 6 hours of debate, the deputies decided that the temporary committees would be established with the signatures of 48 deputies.

And more - without hearings of ministers on the day of opposition.

They also agreed that the Speaker of the National Assembly would be able to simultaneously chair the session and make statements in the debate. And not as before - when speaking from the rostrum, her place would be taken by her deputy.