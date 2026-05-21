Prof. Veselin Vuchkov: There are an awful lot of chiefs and very few Indians in the Ministry of Interior

In my opinion, a review of the state of the entire organizational chart is being made, without having any inside information. This was said in an interview with bTV by Prof. Veselin Vuchkov regarding the government's request for the implementation of administrative reform.

"It rather seems to me that if a more radical reform is made in the Ministry of Interior and the other services, this should happen towards the end of this year with the proposed budget for the next 2027. I do not want to believe that there will be a refusal of reform, including in my favorite Ministry of Interior. Yes, someone may ask the question whether the Ministry of Interior system will suddenly become demoralized if all pensioners or people who have TELK decisions for incapacity for work are released. Initially, this would be a shock, but at some point this important topic will have to be raised and an answer to this question will have to be given. I am convinced that the new parliamentary majority is also thinking about this topic. At some point, a difficult but responsible decision will have to be made before all of our eyes", he pointed out.

"The proposed draft budget for this year has largely discouraged people. Business has understood that it can hardly support such a huge volume of administration. In this sense, the topic of administrative reform is extremely important. It must happen in the first 6 to 10 months of a government. I am sure that structures can be optimized in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and not just one or two", he pointed out, further raising the question of the need for so many main directorates at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Prof. Vuchkov gave a specific example with the "Gendarmerie".

"There are also purely administrative structures. For example, there are departments of two people. There are an awful lot of chiefs and very few Indians in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This needs to change. Including on the topic of pensioners, where a more delicate approach can be found to solving this serious problem. Let it be known that making reforms in the Ministry of Internal Affairs requires targeted funding, but at least it will be a one-time thing. Regardless of whether you retire or leave of your own free will, you are owed as many salaries as you have served for years, no more than 20, he explained.