Vladislava Kazakova is the new executive director of the State Fund "Agriculture"

The Management Board of the State Fund "Agriculture" dismissed the executive director of the Paying Agency Iva Ivanova. At the meeting held today, two of her deputies - Petya Slavcheva and Maya Miteva - were also dismissed, the press center of the Ministry of Agriculture announced.

Today, a new management of the State Fund was also elected. Vladislava Kazakova has been appointed as executive director, and her deputies will be Iva Ivanova, Ilya Ilev, Vladimir Atanasov and Dimitar Gorov.

Minister Plamen Abrovski expressed gratitude to the current management of the State Fund. “ "I thank Iva Ivanova for the perfect organization of the successful completion of the Rural Development Program from the previous period, under whose leadership all submitted applications for investment measures were reviewed," said the Minister of Agriculture. He also acknowledged the efforts made by Petya Slavcheva for the successful payment of funds under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) by the end of 2025.

Vladislava Kazakova has a Master's degree in Economics from the University of Economics - Varna. She has over 20 years of professional and managerial experience in the field of public administration, project management and support for agricultural producers. Her professional path is mainly related to the State Fund “Agriculture“, where she successively held expert and management positions, including Deputy Executive Director with the Department “Direct Payments“, acting Director of the Regional Directorate – Plovdiv and Head of the Department “Implementation of Support Schemes and Measures“. He has experience in team management, coordination of administrative processes and implementation of policies to support the agricultural sector. He is fluent in English and Russian.