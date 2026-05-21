A 21-year-old man from Pernik broke a 46-year-old man's car with a metal pipe after a dispute on the road, the Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Interior announced.

Around 9:00 p.m., the First Regional Directorate received a report of a scandal between two drivers on Sveta Petka Street. in the regional town, BTA specified.

As a result of the conflict that arose, the 21-year-old used a metal pipe, more than a meter long, with which he broke the windshield, the rear panoramic window, the rear left brake light, the hood and the left doors of the 46-year-old man's car in front of his minor daughter.

The young man who showed aggression was detained for a period of up to 24 hours. The work on the case continues under the supervision of the Regional Prosecutor's Office - Pernik.

In July last year, three people were detained due to a conflict that occurred on the road. The basis of the quarrel was a blow to the side mirrors after a mishap between a minibus driven by a man and a car driven by a girl. Minutes later, the two drivers caught up and stopped near the Struma Hotel to clarify the reasons for what had happened.

The girl called her friends, who arrived at the scene. They took out a pepper spray and sprayed the driver of the minibus. The man, in turn, took a heavy object with which he broke one of the windows of the car. The other party took the same action.