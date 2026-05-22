Plamen Abrovski: State Fund for Agriculture is the only structure in our country that operates according to European rules

Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski stated on BNT that he cannot understand all the “hysteria“ surrounding the release of Angel Mavrovski from the BFSA, quoted by novini.bg.

“Every minister in the past has made personnel changes. Each administration has its own team. There is continuity, no one has denied what he said. The new boss, Prof. Yancheva, has an impeccable reputation, I am convinced that she will build on what Mavrovski has done," he is categorical.

He has been leading this agency for three months, why is he now starting to talk about “Captain Andreevo”? We have to protect the EU, we are an external border. There was just a blatant PR – “look at what the Food Agency is doing“. There was control before, but now this control was poked in the eyes of the people. This country existed before Mavrovski, it will exist after him“, the minister believes.

He categorically stated that “Captain Andreevo” only the state acts.

When asked if there is an oligarchy in agriculture, he said that he had no idea and asked for an example of an oligarchy: “Since 2007, since we have been in the EU, agricultural policy has been understood as the absorption of European funds. This is the biggest mistake in politics. We need to reverse the model, to say that money is a means, not an end in itself. Subsidized farmers are a tick that I will remove from the body of Bulgarian agriculture, I guarantee you.“

According to him, the State Fund “Agriculture“ is the only structure in our country that operates according to European rules: “It gives out more money than the largest bank in our country.”