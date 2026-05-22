Prof. Rumyana Kolarova: Personnel changes in the judicial system will not solve anything - this is not a reform

Personnel changes in the judicial system will not solve anything - this is not a reform. Change does not happen with a change in the rules, but with a change in the strategy. This was stated to bTV by political scientist Prof. Rumyana Kolarova, quoted by novini.bg.

According to sociologist Yuri Aslanov, people can quickly become disappointed and the enthusiasm for the elections can turn into mass denial.

I do not expect miracles in the judicial system, he added.

Communication within "Progressive Bulgaria" will improve, because at the moment people do not know each other even inside, political scientist Teodor Slavev from the Bulgarian Institute for Legal Initiatives.

And he added that our economic development depends on some of the regulators.