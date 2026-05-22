CT "Podkrepa": The 10% of the budget approach everywhere is totally wrong

The 10% of the budget approach everywhere is totally wrong, said Kremena Atanasova, chairwoman of the Trade Union of Administrative Employees "Podkrepa" in the studio of “The Day Begins” on BNT.

Growing tension in the state administration, after the Ministry of Finance announced its intentions to mechanically cut expenses by 10%. The Trade Union of Administrative Employees at CT "Podkrepa" came out with a sharp position and specific demands to the authorities, affecting the income, working conditions and employment of thousands of employees. They also expressed readiness for strike action.

"There are a number of arguments against the cuts in personnel costs in the Kalpak administration. But perhaps the most important one is that we cannot approach the same way everywhere, given that we do not know what the real situation is in all administrative structures. So we do not say “no“ to the reform, we say “yes”, but to a reasonable one – after analysis, after data. The 10% of the budget approach everywhere is totally wrong.”, Kremena Atanasova also commented.

Despite the availability of vacant positions in the administration, in certain units there are no people willing to work, the trade unionist said. And she added:

“In the Labor Inspectorate, the vacant position is more than 10%, because there are no people willing to work there. There is not a single candidate in the competitions, since the salary is 800 euros for a person with a higher education. There are also structures that keep a huge number of vacant posts, probably to receive additional salaries.“