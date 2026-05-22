The results of the first ranking for admission to kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia are announced

The first general ranking for admission to kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia will take place today, at 1:00 p.m., at the Sofia Municipality, the municipal administration announced, quoted by BTA. The results and current information related to admission will be presented, as well as the next steps in the process.

The Sofia Municipality extended the deadline for reviewing and editing applications for admission to kindergartens and nurseries by two weeks. In early May, the Municipality indicated that the goal is to give parents the opportunity to calmly assess their choice while awaiting the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) on the new Admission Regulation. To ensure predictability for families, the first ranking was set to be on May 22, the second - on June 5, and the third - on June 19.

In early May, it became known that the new Regulation on Admission to Kindergartens and Nurseries in Sofia will be applied in its entirety, after the Supreme Administrative Court left in force the provisions that were temporarily suspended by the first instance. This decision confirms the possibility of the rules adopted by the Sofia Municipal Council in March 2026 to be applied in the current campaign.