"Traffic Police" with extraordinary measures for May 24 and the graduation balls

On the eve of May 24, the "Traffic Police" are ready with measures to ensure traffic safety, Nova TV reports. Additional teams are expected on the most congested and busy roads in the country during the upcoming holidays.

The graduation ball season is also starting, and in order for them to pass without incident - the uniformed officers have already engaged their own teams to monitor whether the rule of graduates leaning out of the windows or sunroofs of cars is violated again.

The "Traffic Police" They will ensure that no one drives after using alcohol or drugs, and they will be ready to photograph and fine violators the moment they break the law.