High school graduates are taking their second mandatory matriculation exam: Option 2 was withdrawn

High school graduates are taking their second mandatory matriculation exam today - the one in a profile subject. About 24,000 high school graduates have applied for this exam. Option 2 was withdrawn, Nova TV reports.

And this year, the most will be those who will show their knowledge of English - over 13,000 young people. Geography follows with 1,810 applications, biology - 1,722, mathematics - 1,523, entrepreneurship - 1,373 and philosophy - 1,186.

The least preferred subjects for the matriculation exam are physics and astronomy, for which only 44 applications were submitted. This is followed by Italian language with 113, fine arts - 139, computer science - 159 and chemistry and environmental protection - 165.

A state exam for professional training and qualification will be held in 617 schools today - instead of a second matriculation exam. Nearly 16,000 high school graduates have chosen to develop a diploma project, while another 13,000 will take an exam including theory and practice.

The start of all exams today is at 8:30. The Director of the Directorate "Content of Preschool and School Education" at the Ministry of Education, Evgeniya Kostadinova, wished success to the high school graduates. "I wish them success and peace of mind. I am convinced that they have prepared well and have chosen the subject in which they feel most confident and strongest. Let them show what they can do. Good luck!", said Kostadinova.

At 8:15 a.m., the exam version will be drawn up again at the Ministry of Education, on which high school graduates will work on the state exam for acquiring professional qualifications.