Slavi Trifonov: Eurovision has already been held in Bulgaria, there will be no significant problem

Along with all this noise around the Eurovision victory and the huge number of people who are saying they are quite unprepared, I want to remind you of something. Eurovision has already been held in Bulgaria in 2015 - yes, the Junior Eurovision, but the system is the same. The rights owners are the same, the teams that work are the same, the way the event is implemented is the same. Slavi Trifonov recalled this on Facebook and added:

Thanks to the wonderful performance in 2014 of Krisia and her song “Children's Planet“, the next Junior Eurovision Song Contest was held in Bulgaria in 2015. In the “Arena Armeec“ hall, everything was as it should be and as it should be. That is, there cannot and will not be any significant problem for the realization of Eurovision 2027. First, because the people who carry out this endeavor are not Bulgarians, but are teams that create Eurovision every year and are able to do it from anywhere in Europe and the world. And secondly, because we have already done it once.

I saw this with my own eyes, because we prepared Krisia for 2014, we made her song and participated in both the preparation and the implementation of Eurovision 2015 in Bulgaria. The facts are such, so do not pay attention to the vast majority of people who are speaking out right now. They neither know, nor understand, nor are they at all aware of what they are saying. It does not matter whether they are politicians or representatives of the so-called Bulgarian show business.

You remember that great saying: “Victory has many mothers, and loss is an orphan.“