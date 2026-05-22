Rumen Radev: The cases of the Euro and the Notary must be unraveled

There is an acute deficit of justice everywhere. The case of Petyo Petrov – The Euro is not the first in which citizens are extremely disappointed with the judicial system. Unfortunately, nothing has been done so far either in this case or in the case of Martin Bozanov – The Notary. These cases have not moved over the years, but must be unraveled. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in response to journalistic questions in parliament.

The Prime Minister expressed hope for a meaningful debate in the National Assembly on the Judiciary Act. Radev emphasized the importance of the criteria and procedures by which the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council will be elected. According to the Prime Minister, they must be very carefully specified so that there is an independent Supreme Judicial Council. "Of course, this means having a new, independent, objective Prosecutor General", added Radev. According to him, the independence of the judicial system must be preserved, but it should not lead to encapsulation. That is why the Law on the Judiciary is of such great importance.

In response to a journalistic question, the Prime Minister confirmed that a detailed analysis of the work of the administration is being carried out. Prime Minister Radev emphasized that there will be no mechanical layoffs. The goal of the reform is for the administration to work effectively and quickly, so as to serve the interests of citizens and business.