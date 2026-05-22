Police stopped a drunk driver taking students on a field trip

A driver of a passenger bus that was supposed to transport children to Ruse was caught with 1.07 per mille of alcohol. The breathalyzer test was regular - it is taken before each organized trip. The children from the "Ivan Vazov" primary school were supposed to travel to Ruse on a school trip.

Around 8 am, in front of the Gorno-Oryahovo school, a police patrol checked the driver, and the breathalyzer showed over one per mille. The Veliko Tarnovo company sent another driver who was also tested for alcohol, but his sample was negative and the trip continued. In all likelihood, the driver will be detained for 24 hours.