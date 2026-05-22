Bulgaria negotiates with Turkey over "Botaş"

It is clear to everyone that the "Botaş" contract was concluded in force majeure circumstances, when there were threats to the transmission of natural gas through "Turkish Stream". This was commented on by energy expert Ivan Hinovski in the program "Your Day" on NOVA NEWS in connection with the starting negotiations to change the terms of the gas agreement.

According to him, the document was signed under serious threats to the state and this is the reason why some of the parameters in it are not optimal. The expert added that the agreement was shrouded in secrecy for a long time and was used exclusively for political purposes, but now the myth that it is not subject to change has been finally shattered.

"We cannot talk about efficiency at the moment. To date, the conditions are not the most favorable, but negotiations are already starting and there are new market conditions in the region”, explained Hinovski.

According to him, a serious restructuring of the accumulated debts is imminent, and Bulgaria has a chance for a profitable deal from which to extract dividends. He explained that Turkey is in dire need of infrastructure water supply for its northwestern regions, which are desert.

"In this contract, we have the opportunity for a big Trump-type deal. I believe that it will lead to the forgiveness of a large part of the debt and the elimination of the Turkish side's claims”, the energy expert was categorical.

According to Hinovski, the complete personnel changes undertaken by the new Energy Minister Iva Petrova in the Bulgarian Energy Holding and the audits that have been launched are a completely normal step when a new government comes to power. He pointed out that the old management followed one strategy, while now a new management approach is being introduced, which aims to stop the outflow of funds in state-owned companies.

"We have said many times that there are a number of corrupt practices, but nothing was done because a number of political parties were feeding off the energy sector. There is an extremely great need to ventilate the sector”, stressed Hinovski. He added that if the good practices of anti-corruption reforms are followed, the condition of the sector will improve and some prices may fall.