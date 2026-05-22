And again: Thousands of children remain out of the rankings for nurseries and kindergartens

Vasil Terziev launched the rankings for kindergartens and kindergartens in Sofia. 11,746 children are ranked for 2026 for admission to kindergartens and kindergartens in Sofia. 298 places are not enough for group I in kindergartens. For the nursery groups, the shortage is 5,400 places, BNT reported.

For the age group of 4-6 years, the shortage is 1,500, but many of these children are on the waiting list to receive assistance for unadopted children. Therefore, a change in the model and requirements for compensation for parents will be considered.

According to the Deputy Mayor for Education, Sports and Youth Activities Desislava Zhelyazkova, they should no longer be granted based on the criterion of "unaccepted child in kindergarten", because currently many parents apply just for this reason.

There is also a problem with the lack of staff - there are not enough 230 nurses, and many of those employed are over 60 years of age.