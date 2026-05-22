MAF: Control of "Kapitan Andreevo" is among our main priorities

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food categorically states that control is among the main priorities of the institution, which also includes the Border Checkpoint "Kapitan Andreevo". This was announced by the institution to Nova TV.

The decision to dismiss the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, Dr. Angel Mavrovski, was made at the proposal of the Minister of Agriculture Plamen Abrovski.

The dismissed director Angel Mavrovski, however, stated that he was dismissed without an official order. He also hinted at a connection between his dismissal and his revelations about violations in food control at the border with Turkey. "Interestingly, just before that we had a conversation with Minister Abrovski, Ivan Demerdzhiev and Georgi Kandev – "There I showed what discoveries we made down at the border," he pointed out.