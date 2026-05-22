Mayors of 21 municipalities have not declared their right to use the BG-Alert system

21 mayors of municipalities have not yet declared their right to use the BG-Alert early warning system and do not have trained people, which means they cannot use it. This was stated by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev in a written response to a parliamentary question published on the website of the National Assembly, asked by Lyuben Ivanov from the parliamentary group of “Democratic Bulgaria“.

Minister Demerdzhiev also indicated that by May 11, 49 trainings had been conducted, which were attended by a total of 237 municipal administrations, 28 regional administrations, the Ministry of Energy and the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Ministry of Environment and Water.

The system has been activated four times this year, 87 times in 2025 and three in 2024.

In 2025, 89 real activations of the BG-Alert system were carried out, according to the annual report on the activities of the Ministry of Interior for 2025, published on the website of the department.

The most broadcasts were messages related to fires - 36, followed by those for heavy rainfall - 14, and 13 messages for the risk of fires were broadcast. The system was activated three times for preparedness for evacuation of a settlement, as well as for actual evacuation. Five times messages were sent for expected intense rainfall and four times for limiting access to a settlement.