Weather today, forecast for Saturday, May 23: Cloudy, in many places it will rain

There will be more frequent significant cloudiness, in many places with rain and thunderstorm activity.

A warning for significant amounts has been announced in the regions around the western and central parts of the Stara Planina and the Fore-Balkan Mountains.

The wind will remain moderate from the north-northeast, and the maximum temperatures in most of the country on Saturday will be between 19° and 25°, in Sofia - around 20°, on the seashore - between 20° and 22°,

It will also rain on the Black Sea coast, but mainly in the afternoon hours. A moderate wind will continue to blow from the north-northeast.

In the mountains the wind will remain strong, but now from the northeast... And there will be significant precipitation and thunderstorm activity.

On Sunday the wind will weaken, and temperatures will remain unchanged. There will be variable cloudiness, with precipitation and thunderstorms mainly in the southern and western regions of the country.

During the first days of the new week the temperatures - both minimum and maximum - will increase. It will be mostly sunny, with more significant cloudiness and isolated precipitation only in mountainous areas and in the mountains.

Intense precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and conditions for hail will occur again on Wednesday, when colder air will begin to penetrate from the northwest.